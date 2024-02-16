Ameyaw-Cheremeh nominated as presiding Speaker of Parliament

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, has been put forward as the Presiding Speaker for the parliamentary proceedings scheduled for Friday.



This decision was taken because the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and his two Deputies, Joseph Osei Owusu and Andrew Asiamah Amoako, were absent.



The Clerk of Parliament conducted the nomination of Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh as the Presiding Speaker in accordance with the new standing orders.



The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, proposed the nomination, and it was seconded by the Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza.