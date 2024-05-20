Amidu’s petition fuels President’s plan to oust Special Prosecutor – Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Monday, 20 May 2024

The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that Martin Amidu’s petition calling for the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng supports the President's alleged agenda to oust him.



Gyamfi claims that the plans to remove Agyebeng were already underway before Amidu’s petition was filed.



Speaking on JoyNews on May 20, Gyamfi suggested that Amidu’s actions serve to legitimize these pre-existing plots.



Gyamfi remarked, “Martin Amidu’s petition is only feeding into a grand conspiracy by the President to remove Kissi Agyebeng. You should be very naive not to see that.”



He pointed out that although he has not reviewed the full petition nor heard Agyebeng’s response, the situation appears to be part of a broader scheme to target those who challenge corruption under the current administration.



He further mentioned that this pattern of removing anti-corruption figures is not new, citing the example of Daniel Yao Domelevo, who was also ousted after confronting corruption issues.



“The President has an agenda, to get out of office anybody who dares to fight corruption under him,” Gyamfi asserted, highlighting the trend of dismissals among officials fighting corruption.



Gyamfi also noted that since the President has forwarded Amidu’s petition to the Chief Justice, the removal of Agyebeng seems inevitable. He argued that this action underscores a conspiracy against the Special Prosecutor, who is perceived as uncooperative in politically motivated investigations.



“It should be obvious even to the naïve that there is a conspiracy to remove the special prosecutor because they are not happy with the fact that he is not doing their bidding in witch-hunting certain people,” Gyamfi said.



Gyamfi reiterated his belief that the administration is uncomfortable with some of the cases Agyebeng has pursued, which do not align with their interests.



He emphasized that the ongoing situation is part of a deliberate effort to undermine and remove those dedicated to fighting corruption within the government.