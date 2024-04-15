Amin Adam donates funds and equipment to Tamale Teaching Hospital

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, has intervened decisively to tackle the urgent water supply issue affecting the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).



As part of his efforts, Dr. Adam donated 10 polytanks to increase water storage capacity and pledged GHC 100,000 towards refurbishing an outdated underground tank. These tanks, with capacities of 138.6 cubic meters and 65 cubic meters respectively, were decommissioned during Phase 1 of the TTH Project due to their condition.



The refurbishment cost, previously estimated at GHS420,000, presented a significant financial challenge, which the Minister has committed to easing.



Additionally, Dr. Amin Adam announced plans to donate three dialysis machines to supplement the hospital’s existing inventory. These machines are expected to arrive in the country within three weeks and be delivered to the facility within a month.



Expressing appreciation for the generous contribution, TTH CEO, Dr. Adam Atiku, assured that the hospital would utilize the donations effectively to improve healthcare services.



Dr. Atiku highlighted the strain on existing machines caused by the hospital's status as the main referral center for northern Ghana, emphasizing the importance of support from individuals and organizations to address these challenges sustainably.



Some relatives of patients at TTH expressed relief at the prospect of improved water supply, noting the difficulties they faced due to water scarcity at the facility.



With Dr. Adam's intervention, TTH anticipates increased operational efficiency and better healthcare delivery to the region, addressing longstanding challenges faced by the hospital in water storage and provision.