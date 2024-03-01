Amin Adam establishes GHc1.5m education fund for youth of Aboabo, Zogbeli communities

Regional News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: CNR

The Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam (ANTA), who also serves as a Member of Parliament for the Karaga constituency in the Northern Region, has established a GH¢1.5 million educational trust fund to facilitate access to tertiary education for the youth of Aboabo and Zogbeli communities.



During the fund’s launch in Tamale, the Finance Minister emphasized the pivotal role of education in national development, underscoring his commitment to creating the fund.



Dr. Adam highlighted that his appointment signifies an achievement for his constituents, particularly the residents of Aboabo and Zogbeli, where he spent his formative years.



He expressed hope that his appointment would serve as inspiration for the youth, encouraging them to pursue education diligently, believing in their potential to achieve great things through hard work and dedication.



“My appointment should be an inspiration to the young ones, my brothers, my children, my grandchildren should be inspired by this appointment and believe that if they go to school and work hard, there is nothing that will be unachievable for them.”



Dr. Adam solicited the support and prayers of the people of Dagbon as he strives to contribute his quota to the management of the Ghanaian economy.





Out of the GHC 1.5 million educational fund, GH¢1 million is designated for the Aboabo project, with the remainder allocated for the Zogbeli project.



The initiative aims to foster human resource development within the communities, nurturing future leaders for Ghana.



Furthermore, Dr. Adam pledged to support the endeavours of various women’s groups in the area, aiming to alleviate their hardships.



He emphasized his commitment to empowering the women by providing credit facilities to enhance their trading activities, thereby improving their living standards and those of their families.



“My mothers, my sisters have toiled, suffered, and struggled over the years. I want to come and support them as well in groups, to provide credit facilities so that they can enhance their trading activities.”



“That will be an empowerment for my mothers, my wives, and my sisters so that they can improve upon their living conditions and those of their children.”