Amin Adam’s budget review was not inspiring- Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Politics of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: happyghana.com

Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, has criticized the recent budget presentation as uninspiring and lacking empathy for Ghanaians.



Speaking on Happy 98.9FM, she expressed disappointment that there was no mention of tax reductions or realignments, particularly questioning the necessity of the COVID levy given the lack of transparency about its use.



She noted that the budget failed to address the suffering of Ghanaians and appeared to continue focusing on taxation.



Dr. Zanetor emphasized that the government's actions, including corruption and poor governance, have worsened the country's situation and should not burden the citizens further.