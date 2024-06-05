You are here: HomeNews2024 06 05Article 1946636

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Amnesty International Ghana, CHRAJ urge President to pass anti-witchcraft bill, others

At the launch of Amnesty International's Human Rights and Death Penalty Reports 2023

Amnesty International Ghana and CHRAJ have called on President Akufo-Addo to pass the anti-witchcraft bill and expedite the passage of other bills.

They highlighted concerns over the delay in passing these bills, including the Affirmative Action bill and the repeal of certain sections of existing laws.

Amnesty International's reports also noted challenges to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, as well as issues in healthcare access and justice for human rights violations.

The Deputy Attorney General assured that the government would address the findings and recommendations in the reports.

