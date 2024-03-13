Amnesty International Ghana urges Akufo-Addo against signing anti-LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Amnesty International Ghana, represented by Country Director Genevieve Partington, has called upon President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to refrain from endorsing the controversial anti-gay bill, labeling it a blatant infringement of privacy rights with potentially severe consequences for Ghana.



During a gathering involving Amnesty International Ghana, various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and Attorney General Godfred Dame on March 12, 2024, Partington emphasized the grave implications of enacting the bill into law, particularly for individuals perceived as homosexual.



Partington's plea to the President underscored the importance of upholding the rights of all citizens, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, urging the government to fulfill its duty in safeguarding these fundamental human rights.



In addition to addressing concerns regarding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Partington called upon the Attorney General to promptly tackle other pressing human rights issues, including the Community Sentencing Bill, Death Penalty Bill, and Witchcraft Accusations Bill.



The meeting, attended by representatives from Amnesty International Ghana, The Sanneh Institute, Perfector of Sentiments (POS) Foundation, and Legal Resources Centre, aimed to advocate for the protection of human rights amidst legislative changes.



On February 28, 2024, Parliament passed a bill criminalizing LGBTQ+ activities, including promotion, advocacy, and funding, with potential sentences ranging from 6 months to 5 years of imprisonment for offenders.



