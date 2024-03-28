General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Amnesty International has initiated the "Protect the protest" campaign, aiming to safeguard the rights of protestors to assemble safely and without discrimination.



The campaign seeks to protect protestors from interference by state authorities, including the police and national security forces, as part of the organization's commitment to defending the fundamental right to protest and supporting movements worldwide advocating for positive change.



"Protect the protest", according to Graphic Online, also intends to send a clear message to governments that protestors should be shielded from unnecessary barriers and restrictions, emphasizing the importance of peaceful protest in democratic societies.



Endorsing the campaign on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Diana Asona Dapaah, highlighted the constitutional basis for the right to protest in Ghana, citing Article 21 of the 1992 Constitution.



She commended Amnesty International Ghana for its advocacy efforts and assured continued support from the President and the Office of the Attorney-General in upholding fundamental human rights.



Launching the campaign, the Board Chairman of Amnesty International, Francis Nyantakyi, emphasized the critical role of protests in challenging authority and effecting social change throughout history. He noted, however, that protestors' rights are increasingly under threat globally, with dissenting voices being silenced and peaceful protests met with excessive force.



The campaign aims to counter such threats by mobilizing grassroots support, engaging in legal advocacy, and raising public awareness.

The Country Director of Amnesty International Ghana, Genevieve Parrington, highlighted the campaign's commitment to international human rights standards and Ghana's constitutional provisions.



She referenced past protests in Ghana and Senegal, where citizens expressed grievances and called for change, underscoring the importance of protecting the right to protest amid evolving socio-economic challenges.



As Ghana prepares for upcoming elections, Amnesty International Ghana stressed the need for preparedness among stakeholders to ensure a safe environment for civic engagement and protest.



The campaign launch included a video showcasing recent protests and a panel discussion featuring human rights activists and academics, emphasizing the collective effort needed to defend democracy and uphold the right to protest.