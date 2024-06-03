Amnesty International launches report on human rights in Ghana

General News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: GNA

Amnesty International (AI) Ghana has urged the government to address human rights violations from 2023, focusing on women's and girls' rights, LGBTI rights, freedom of expression, health rights, the death penalty, and the right to a healthy environment.



AI Ghana's 2023/24 report highlighted that 187 people were on death row, advocating for the abolition of the death penalty.



It noted threats to free expression and peaceful assembly, ongoing impunity for journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale's murder, and barriers to healthcare for pregnant women.



AI Ghana called for legal reforms, protection of vulnerable groups, and improved healthcare infrastructure to uphold human rights.