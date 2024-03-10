Amnesty International urges Akufo-Addo to approve anti-witchcraft bill to protect accused women

General News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Genevieve Partington, Amnesty International’s Country Director, has issued a plea to the Ghanaian President, urging swift approval of the anti-Witchcraft bill aimed at safeguarding women unjustly accused and mistreated due to witchcraft allegations.



Partington stressed the necessity of sending a clear message that witchcraft accusations hold no place in a modern, progressive society, speaking at a Tamale forum commemorating International Women’s Day.



The event, organized by Songtaba in collaboration with Vibrant Village Foundation, Amnesty International, Coalition Against Witchcraft Accusation, ActionAid, and OXFAM, centered on discussing witchcraft accusations and the status of the Anti-Witchcraft Bill.



Though the private member’s bill has secured parliamentary approval, its formalization into law awaits the President’s assent.



Partington urged public support for the cause, emphasizing the imperative to shield women subjected to false accusations.



Hajia Lamnatu Adam, Executive Director of Songtaba, highlighted strides in reintegrating alleged witches into their communities, acknowledging the efforts of the Regional Reintegration Committee in successfully reintegrating about 220 women and closing two alleged witches’ camps.



Chief Sintaro Sakoya Naa condemned the harmful practice of ostracizing women based on unfounded accusations, echoing sentiments expressed by the broader coalition advocating for the Anti-Witchcraft Bill.



As part of their efforts, the Coalition of CSOs Against Witchcraft Accusations sent an open letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, urging comprehensive measures to facilitate the affected women’s reintegration into society, emphasizing the need for support in healthcare, education, economic opportunities, and psychological assistance.