Ampatano M/A Basic School appeals for classroom blocks

General News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: GNA

Ampatano M/A Basic School, located in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, has requested new classroom blocks from authorities to create a better environment for teaching and learning for students.



The Headmaster, Mr. Francis Ackah, highlighted that the school lacks sufficient classroom blocks to support effective teaching and learning, ultimately impacting educational outcomes.



During an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Ackah emphasized, "We have around 208 pupils, but our current infrastructure cannot accommodate all of them during instructional hours."