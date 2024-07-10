Anas Number 12 Expose’: Nyantakyi’s case takes 3 months break

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The case involving Kwasi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has been adjourned for three months to the new legal year of 2024/2025, starting October 16, 2024.



Nyantakyi faces charges of fraud and corruption linked to the "#Number 12 exposé" by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The adjournment was prompted by pending appeals, including one challenging the court's order for Anas to reveal his identity to Nyantakyi before testifying.



The High Court awaits decisions from the Court of Appeal before proceeding further with Nyantakyi's trial.