Andrew Asiamah named as NPP’s Fomena PC

Politics of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has named Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah, as its parliamentary candidate for the Fomena Constituency.



Asiamah won the 2020 elections as an independent candidate after facing challenges from the party but later aligned with the NPP in Parliament.



The decision to make him the candidate is aimed at securing the seat for the NPP in the upcoming December 7 elections.



Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), introduced Asiamah, expressing confidence in the party's prospects for victory.