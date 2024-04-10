Angel FM morning show host apologizes to Nungua Traditional Council

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, the host of Angel FM's morning show, has issued a sincere apology to the Nungua Traditional Council, the residents of Nungua, and Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the overlord of the Gadangme State.



He clarified that he was unaware of Gborbu-Wulomo's status when he made disparaging comments about his alleged decision to marry a 12-year-old girl during a live radio broadcast.



Following his remarks, the Ga Traditional Council extended an invitation to Afrifa-Mensah to appear before them to address the matter.



The meeting is set to take place on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11:00 am at Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse’s Palace, commonly known as the Nungua Gborbu Koo Naa.



The invitation from the elders of the Nungua Traditional Area expressed concerns over Afrifa-Mensah's statements, describing them as false, unsavoury, and disrespectful towards Nuumo Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse and King Odaifio Welentsi III, the Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area.