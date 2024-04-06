Angel FM presenter summoned over comments on Gborbu-Wulomo

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, a presenter at Angel FM, has been summoned by the council of elders of the Nungua Traditional Council.



He is required to appear before them on Friday, April 12th, 2024, to address certain comments he made on air regarding the Gborbu-Wulomo, which have sparked controversy.



Recent discussions on social media have focused on allegations that the Gborbu-Wulomo married a 12-year-old girl. This news has garnered significant attention, prompting various social commentators to share their opinions on the matter.



The Nungua Traditional Council has also intervened, seeking to clarify and refute certain claims that have circulated online.



Okatakyie Afrifa, the morning host at Angel FM, joined the conversation with his own commentary on the issue. However, his remarks appear to have displeased the council, leading to their decision to summon him.



In their letter, they criticized his comments as false, inappropriate, and disrespectful to the Overload of the Gadangme state and Paramount Chief of Nungua.



The controversy surrounding the Gborbu-Wulomo has sparked a wider debate on cultural practices and the rights of children. Many are calling for a thorough investigation into the allegations to ensure justice is served and to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.



The involvement of figures like Okatakyie Afrifa has further fueled public interest in the case.



As Okatakyie Afrifa prepares to address the council of elders, all eyes are on the Gborbu-Wulomo saga. The outcome of this meeting could have significant implications not only for the individuals involved but also for the broader community. The people of Nungua and beyond are closely following this unfolding story.



Read the statement below:



