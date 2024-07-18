Angry NDC Women Organizers drag Nii Ashie Moore to FEC over misconduct

Politics of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

A group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women Organizers in the Greater Accra Region has petitioned the party's Functional Executive Council (FEC) regarding alleged chauvinistic and aggressive behavior by Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman.



The petition, signed by over 40 organizers, accuses Moore of verbally abusing and threatening assault on prominent women within the party, including Regional Women Organizer Felicia Merkpoi Bortey.



They cited specific incidents where Moore allegedly used derogatory language and threats of physical violence.



The petition urged FEC intervention to ensure a supportive environment for women ahead of the 2024 elections.