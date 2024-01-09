Ankaful Prisons Complex calls for logistical support

General News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: GNA

Management of the Ankaful Maximus Prisons Complex in the Central Region has appealed for logistical support to ease the reformation of inmates.



Reverend Superintendent Adobaw-Ogoe, Chaplain of the facility, said efforts to train convicted prisoners were being hampered by inadequate and obsolete weaving, sewing, electrical and carpentry tools.



Though it has the requisite personnel for teaching and training of inmates to reintegrate ex-prisoners into society, the tools were woefully inadequate.



The Ghana Prisons Service contributes to the maintenance of internal security, using an effective, humane, and secure penal reform system governed by the laws of Ghana to keep a high sentence and high-profile prisoners



Rev. Adobaw-Ogoe made the appeal when Mount Carmel Prayer Center at Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem presented assorted food items to the facility.



The items were 1000 packs of hot meals, 60 bags of sachet water, 55 packs of soft drinks and pastries worth Gh¢6,000.00.



Rev. Adobaw-Ogoe lauded the religious group for its continuous support to the facility for the past six years and called on others to emulate the gesture.



Prophetess Esther Acquah, the Patron of Mount Carmel Prayer Center, said the gesture formed part of its biblical teachings of assisting the less privileged, particularly prisoners.



She said when incarcerated people were given the right empowerment and support, they could improve themselves and become useful members of a healthy society.



Prophetess Acquah however advised the youth to desist from misdeeds that could derail their future ambitions.



The Ankaful Maximum Security Prisons complex consists of three other prisons namely, Contagious Disease Prison, Main Camp Prison and Ankaful Annex Prison.