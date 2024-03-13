Annoh-Dompreh urges Minority to embrace divergent views

Politics of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has advised the Minority in Parliament to be more tolerant of opposing viewpoints, highlighting that, unlike the Minority, the Majority is receptive to diverse opinions.



This comes after a recent disruption in Parliament when the Minority expressed dissatisfaction with comments made by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, regarding the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as John Dramani Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections.



During the parliamentary proceedings, Afenyo-Markin had expressed concerns about the choice of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, suggesting it reflected a lack of succession planning and visionary leadership within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Minority caucus demanded that he retract his statement, which initially led to a disruption in the debate on the President's State of the Nation address. The Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, suspended proceedings briefly to calm the situation.



Upon the resumption of the session, Afenyo-Markin withdrew his statement, clarifying that his comments were not intended to denigrate Prof. Opoku-Agyemang based on her age but rather to highlight the NDC's perceived lack of a clear succession plan.



In response to the incident, Annoh-Dompreh emphasized the importance of tolerance in parliamentary discourse, stating, “Our colleagues should learn how to be tolerant, they should up their sense of tolerance. When Ato Forson and co were speaking, assuming without admitting that the Majority Leader had said something that borders on personal attacks on Prof Opoku-Agyemang, that is not how to go about it but we will be kind enough, that is how democratic we are, we always show the way.



“If it is the case that the mention of Prof and her age is their problem we will depart from there but the fact will be told, the story will be told, and the abysmal performance of John Mahama and their administration we will continue to expose that. Let nobody begin any crusade that we went on a viral attack on womanhood, that we will never do.”