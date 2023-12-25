Annor-Mensah files nomination to contest Akuapem-South NPP primaries

Politics of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

An aspiring Parliamentary Candidate (PC) on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party in the Akuapem-South Constituency of the Eastern Region, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah on Saturday, 23rd December 2023 filed his nomination to seek election as the party's Parliamentary Candidate for the area.



This marks the second time Mr Annor-Mensah is vying for this position.



Despite acknowledging his achievements for the Constituency, he conveyed his motivation to accomplish more, fueled by the energy and support demonstrated by party members.



Several enthusiastic youths accompanied the aspiring PC to the party office at Aburi to file his nomination.



Mr Annor-Mensah after filing expressed confidence in winning the polls to enable him to represent the constituency in next year's parliamentary elections.



He told journalists that his confidence arises from the euphoria surrounding his filing and his trust in the delegates to give him the nod. "I have faith in the delegates in Akuapem-South, they've done their assessments and concluded that Annor-Mensah offers the best opportunity for us to retain the seat," said the aspirant.



As part of efforts to address the pressing need of unemployment, Mr Annor-Mensah has offered skills training for some 3,500 youths in the constituency with further empowerment in the offing.



Detailing his vision for the Constituency if he gets the nod, the politician is targeting bringing several investment opportunities to the area as well as the establishment of business opportunities for the various electoral areas.



The aspiring PC, confident of victory, appealed to the delegates to give him the nod and expressed gratitude to NPP members in the constituency for their unwavering support.



Constituency Secretary, Ernest OWUSU Gyasi received Mr Annor-Mensah's nomination and called for a campaign devoid of acrimony to ensure unity ahead of the 2024 elections.