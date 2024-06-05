You are here: HomeNews2024 06 05Article 1946873

Another journalist assaulted in Yendi

Shaharan Suhuyini, a broadcast journalist at Sankara Radio in Yendi, has been allegedly assaulted by individuals believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The incident occurred when he went to observe and report on ongoing vote transfers at the Electoral Commission's office in Yendi. Suhuyini stated that he was attacked because he worked at Sankara Radio, which is owned by MASLOC CEO, Shani Abibata.

He reported the incident to the Yendi police divisional command for investigation.

