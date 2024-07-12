Another spillage of Akosombo dam without resettling victims will be catastrophic – Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has warned of potential disaster if another Akosombo Dam spillage occurs without resettling victims still living in tents from the previous spillage.



He revealed the Volta River Authority (VRA) plans a controlled spillage starting August 1.



Ablakwa criticized the lack of a parliamentary probe into the previous disaster, which displaced over 60,000 people, including 12,000 in his constituency.



MPs called for the Energy Minister to address Parliament on the issue.



The 2023 spillage, caused by heavy rains, led to severe flooding, displacing thousands and damaging farms and businesses.