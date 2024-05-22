Another victim dead in premix fuel fire outbreak at Egyiresia

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: CNR

A third victim has succumbed to injuries sustained in the premix fuel fire outbreak at Egyiresia near Sekondi, bringing the total number of fatalities to three.



The fire, which occurred on Saturday, May 18, was sparked by leaking premix fuel that came into contact with fire from a nearby fish-smoking facility.



Two victims died on Sunday, May 19, leaving 14 others receiving treatment.



According to the Assembly Member for Egyiresia-Mempasem, Gabriel Ato Mensah, one of the victims, 55-year-old Isaac Blankson, died while receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, May 21.



However, there is some positive news as five patients have been discharged from the hospital, with the remaining victims still receiving treatment.



“The current update is that [on Tuesday] around 11:30 in the morning, we also received news of the demise of one Isaac Blankson, 55-year-old, who was even the first victim we took to Korle Bu for further treatment.



“So it has now brought the death toll to three and currently, we have two patients at the Korle Bu Hospital.



“We have also been able to discharge five people, three from Effia-Nkwanta and two from Saint Benedict Hospital. We also have five undergoing several treatments at Effia-Nkwanta and one at Saint Benedict.”