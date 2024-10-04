Anti-Galamsey taskforce raids Atewa Forest

General News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

A task force targeting illegal mining (galamsey) in the Atewa West District of Ghana arrested a Togolese national and seized mining equipment during a recent operation.



Over 40 illegal miners escaped by swimming across the Birim River, a water source severely polluted by galamsey activities.



The task force, comprising military personnel and local authorities, burned 20 chanfans and confiscated pumps, generators, and hoses.



The Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners urges the public to report illegal miners, while the government remains committed to combating galamsey and protecting the environment.