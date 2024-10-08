Anti-Gay Bill cases: Supreme Court is ready once all parties file processes – Judicial service assures

General News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Judicial Service says the Supreme Court is ready to expedite hearings on anti-gay cases but is waiting for all parties to file the necessary documents.



Supreme Court Registrar Justice Ellen Offei Aryeh noted that neither the plaintiffs, Richard Dela Sky and Dr. Amanda Odoi, nor the defendants, Parliament and the Attorney General, have completed their filings.



Parliament’s lawyer recently applied for an extension to file a defence, which will be heard next week.



The court says it can only begin hearings once all parties comply with the rules.