Anti-Gay Bill injunction: Supreme Court to deliver rulings on Richard Sky, Amanda Odoi’s injunctions today

General News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Supreme Court is set to rule on two applications by journalist Richard Dela Sky and researcher Dr. Amanda Odoi, seeking to prevent Parliament from sending the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill to the President for assent.



The five-judge panel, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, heard arguments on July 3, 2024.



Dr. Amanda Odoi's counsel, Ernest Arko, argued for an injunction to prevent irreparable harm, while Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame and Speaker's counsel Thaddeus Sory opposed the applications.



The court will deliver separate rulings for each application today.