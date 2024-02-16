You are here: HomeNews2024 02 16Article 1917032

Anti-LGBT Bill: Parliament rejects proposal for community service instead of imprisonment

Parliament has rejected a proposal from Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to replace a minimum two-month imprisonment sentence with a minimum one-month community service for individuals found guilty of engaging in LGBT activities.

The rejection occurred during the detailed amendment process of the controversial anti-LGBT bill at the third reading stage.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin approved a motion filed by Afenyo-Markin, demanding a second consideration of the bill in an effort to move it forward.

However, when the proposal for a minimum one-month community service was put to a vote, the majority of the House voted against it.