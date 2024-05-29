Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Judicial Service grants media access to broadcast all cases in court

General News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Asaase Radio

The Judicial Service has granted media full access to court proceedings regarding the controversial "Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024," known as the "Anti-Gay Bill."



This move, announced on May 28, aims to ensure transparency amid widespread public interest.



Four lawsuits challenge the bill's passage: two by Amanda Odoi and Richard Dela Sky at the Supreme Court, and two by Paul Boama-Sefa and Prince Obiri-Korang at the High Court.



Media coverage will allow the public to follow these significant legal battles closely.