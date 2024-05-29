You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943894

Source: Asaase Radio

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Judicial Service grants media access to broadcast all cases in court

The Judicial Service has granted media full access to court proceedings regarding the controversial "Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024," known as the "Anti-Gay Bill."

This move, announced on May 28, aims to ensure transparency amid widespread public interest.

Four lawsuits challenge the bill's passage: two by Amanda Odoi and Richard Dela Sky at the Supreme Court, and two by Paul Boama-Sefa and Prince Obiri-Korang at the High Court.

Media coverage will allow the public to follow these significant legal battles closely.

