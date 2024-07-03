You are here: HomeNews2024 07 03Article 1956560

Anti-LGBTQ+Bill case: Supreme Court hears Richard Sky, Dr Amanda Odoi anti-gay lawsuits today

The Supreme Court of Ghana The Supreme Court of Ghana

The Supreme Court will hear two lawsuits today, filed by journalist Richard Dela Sky and researcher Dr. Amanda Odoi, challenging the constitutionality of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

This is the second hearing, the first being on May 8. The lawsuits have halted the bill's progress to President Nana Akufo-Addo for assent. Both plaintiffs argue the bill's passage by Parliament is unconstitutional.

President Akufo-Addo has declined to receive the bill due to the pending cases.

The hearings will be broadcasted on various media platforms, following the Chief Justice’s directives.

