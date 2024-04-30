Anti-LGBTQ Case: Verdict was predetermined by Akufo-Addo, AG, Judiciary – Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has expressed little surprise at the High Court's rejection of an application aimed at compelling President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to accept the anti-LGBTQ bill approved by Parliament.



The court's decision came following a judicial review application initiated by South Dayi MP Nelson-Rockson Dafeamekpor, seeking to mandate Parliament to transmit the bill and compel the President to consider it.



However, opposition from the Attorney General's office contended that granting the application would exceed the jurisdiction of the High Court.



Presiding over the matter, Justice Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku highlighted the presence of pending applications at the Supreme Court, rendering it unsuitable to grant the current application.



In response to the verdict, Samuel Nartey George took to social media, asserting that the outcome was predetermined by the President, the Attorney-General’s Office, and the judiciary. He issued a challenge to them and reminded the President of their recent meeting on April 22.



"I am not surprised at this ruling. It is a contrived verdict predetermined between @NAkufoAddo, the Attorney-General's Office, and the Judiciary. I dare them to challenge me on this. The President should remember the meeting in his office on Monday 22nd April. Enough of the codswallop, Mr. President!" he wrote on X.



