Source: 3news

Anti-LGBTQ bill: Sponsors to demonstrate on Sept 17 against Chief Justice over delay in hearing case

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Sponsors of the ‘Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill,’ also known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, have announced a protest over the delay in the Supreme Court case.

The ‘Family Values March’ will demand a timetable from Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo for the case's hearing and resolution.

Lead sponsor Sam George criticized Torkornoo, claiming she was obstructing justice.

The Supreme Court had previously deferred a ruling on a request to block the
bill's transmission to the presidency, with the case now adjourned indefinitely.

George argues that Torkornoo's actions are a misuse of her powers and is calling for accountability.

