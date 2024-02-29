Anti-LGBTQ+ bill threatens everyone's rights and health - Winnie Byanyima

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

The recent passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill by the Ghanaian parliament has raised concerns among health and human rights experts.



UNAIDS, in particular, has expressed worry about the implications of the bill for public health and human rights in the country.



The Executive Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima, has stated that the bill, once signed into law by President Nana Akufo-Addo, will have negative impacts on everyone in the country.



The bill has been under discussion for three years now, and it has sparked intense debates among proponents and opponents. Proponents argue that it is essential to protect the cultural and religious values of the country, while opponents argue that it violates human rights and promotes discrimination against the LGBTQI+ community.



The bill's passage has been met with mixed reactions, and there have been threats of legal action if the President signs it into law.



UNAIDS has expressed its concerns about the bill, stating that it will exacerbate fear, and hate, and incite violence against fellow Ghanaians.



The organization has also noted that punitive measures, such as those outlined in the bill, can be a barrier to ending AIDS and ultimately undermine public health. Furthermore, it could obstruct access to life-saving services, undercut social protection, and jeopardize Ghana's development success.



UNAIDS has previously rejected the bill, describing it as a gross violation of human rights that could set back a decade of progress fighting HIV/AIDS in Ghana. The organization believes that the bill's passage will have far-reaching implications for public health and human rights in the country.