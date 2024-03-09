Anti-LGBTQ+ bill violates provisions in 1992 constitution - Professor Prempeh

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, who serves as the Director of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD), has provided support for the organization's stance against the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value Bill.



This legislation also referred to as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, has been opposed by the CDD.



According to Professor Prempeh, the bill violates the provisions of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and should not be accepted.



He highlighted that the proposed legislation poses a significant threat to the fundamental human rights of individuals who belong to minority groups.



"When you take the bill as a whole, we believe it offends the constitution because it violates one of the constitutional provisions designed to safeguard some separation of powers between what kind of bill the executive may propose and what can of bill parliament through a private member's bill may propose," he stated on Joy News



He further argued that the bill would potentially compromise the liberty and security of these individuals while also infringing upon their right to privacy.



Professor Prempeh has urged the Ghanaian government to protect the rights of all citizens and ensure that the proposed legislation does not undermine the principles of democracy and human rights.



The law professor believes the proponents of the bill are trying to criminalize an identity they don't fully comprehend.



According to him, criminal laws should attack acts rather than identity, but in this case, this bill attacks the identity of a certain minority group.



Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh further stated that CDD-Ghana will persist in advocating for a repeal if President Akufo-Addo decides to sign the bill into law.



"Assuming that this bill passes, we will continue to advocate for it to be repealed. So, we will continue to advocate against," he added.



On February 28, 2024, Parliament endorsed a bill criminalizing LGBTQ activities and prohibiting their promotion, advocacy, and financial support.



According to the legislation, individuals found guilty of engaging in such acts could be sentenced to imprisonment for 6 months to 3 years, while those involved in promoting or financing such activities could face imprisonment ranging from 3 to 5 years.