Anti-LGBTQ+ case: Dafeamekpor supports live coverage of Supreme Court proceedings

South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has voiced his approval for the live coverage of the ongoing legal battle over the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



Dafeamekpor, also a co-sponsor of the bill, believes that live broadcasting will enhance transparency and maintain the integrity of the legal process. He expressed his satisfaction with the decision, emphasizing the importance of providing accurate information to the public.



In an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express, he highlighted the benefits of live telecast, stating that it would enable him to closely follow the proceedings firsthand.



“I am happy that the court permitted live coverage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill proceedings because it reduces the pollution of proceedings by persons who are not well-versed in the matters of procedural law before the court. So to that extent, it was good,” he said.



The Supreme Court granted permission for live coverage of the proceedings related to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, following a formal request by Attorney General Godfred Dame. Dame cited significant public interest in the bill as the rationale behind the request.