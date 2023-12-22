Anti-gay bill: Foh-Amoaning's threat to Anyimadu-Antwi not justifying - Rev. Fr. Dr. Confidence Bansah

General News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rev. Canon Dr. Confidence Bansah, CEO of the Center for Religion and Public Life (CRPL-Ghana), has strongly condemned the alleged threats directed at Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Chair of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.



Foh-Amoaning, the Executive Secretary for the National Coalition of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values (NCPHSRFV), had warned Anyimadu-Antwi over his stance on the Anti-LGBTQI bill.



In a statement, Rev. Dr. Confidence Bansah expressed dismay at Foh-Amoaning's threat.



"We see the threat as not justifying, and we condemn it forcefully. We do so because we strongly believe that the Hon. Anyimadu-Atwi has always demonstrated his commitment to doing his duties diligently as the Chairperson of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee. For example, when we delivered our memorandum with regards to the bill to the committee, he swiftly and graciously dealt with it."



Dr. Bansah also commended the MP for revealing that some pastors are actively lobbying against the passage of the bill.



The statement read, "It is indeed a fact that some of us (pastors) are vehemently against the passage of the bill because we strongly believe that advocating for the criminalization of homosexuality is not the right thing to do as followers of Christ Jesus."



Addressing Anyimadu-Antwi directly, Dr Confidence Bansah assured him that the battle remains in the hands of the Lord, stating, "We want to assure the Hon. Anyimadu-Antwi that the future of his political career is only in God’s hands, not anybody’s."



The controversy arose following Lawyer Foh-Amoaning's allegations that Anyimadu-Antwi, also a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Asante Akim Central constituency, is against the Anti-LGBTQI bill.



TWI NEWS





Foh-Amoaning asserted that the MP would face consequences for his opposition to the bill, declaring, "Trust me, Anyimadu will pay the price for the position he has adopted."



Below is his statement



Anti-gay bill: Foh-Amoaning's threat to Anyimadu-Antwi not justifying—Rev. Fr. Dr. Confidence Bansah



We read with great sadness Lawyer Foh-Amoaning’s threat to Hon. Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi from a Ghanaweb report of December 20, 2023.



We see the threat as not justifying, and we condemn it forcefully. We do so because we strongly believe that the Hon. Anyimadu-Atwi has always demonstrated his commitment to doing his duties diligently as the Chairperson of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee. For example, when we delivered our memorandum with regards to the bill to the committee, he swiftly and graciously dealt with it.



On this note, we want to commend the Hon. Anyimadu-Atwi highly for his revelation on NEAT FM’s ‘Ghana Montie’ morning show of Tuesday, December 19, 2023, that some pastors are also actively lobbying against the passage of the bill.



It is indeed a fact that some of us (pastors) are vehemently against the passage of the bill because we strongly believe that advocating for the criminalization of homosexuality is not the right thing to do as followers of Christ Jesus, who taught us to always love, be compassionate, and show mercy beyond measure (John 10:10).



We want to assure the Hon. Anyimadu-Antwi that the battle remains the Lord’s and that the future of his political career is only in God’s hands, not anybody’s.



We pray that the Prince of Peace be born in us all this Christmas so that we may continue to bear witness to the truth of God’s love in God’s world.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/FNOQ