Anti-gay bill will likely not become law under Akufo-Addo – Martin Kpebu

Politics of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Lawyer and human rights activist Martin Kpebu has expressed doubt that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill of 2021, known as the anti-gay bill, will become law.



He cites the Supreme Court's limited time to decide on the bill's constitutionality before President Akufo-Addo can assent to it.



The legal schedule, including lawyers' vacation and the prioritization of emergency cases, means the court won't resume hearings until mid-October.



Kpebu emphasized that several steps remain before a decision can be reached, making it improbable for the bill to be enacted within the current timeframe.



The Supreme Court recently deferred its ruling on whether Parliament could transmit the bill to the President for assent.