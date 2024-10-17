Any attempt to rig election 2024 will bring chaos in Ghana – Kwasi Pratt Jnr.

Politics of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: ahotoronline.com

Kwasi Pratt Junior, editor of The Insight newspaper, has issued a strong warning against any attempts to rig the upcoming elections, stating it would lead to disaster in Ghana.



During a media engagement, he criticized the practice of taking electoral concerns to court, emphasizing his belief in the right to self-defense for all citizens.



Pratt declared that he would protect himself if threatened at a polling station on December 7.



He urged the public to ensure that their votes count and that the election results reflect the true will of the people, asserting that manipulation will not be tolerated.