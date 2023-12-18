Anyaa Sowutuom MP working to augment infrastructure at Odorgonno SHS

Regional News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: Derrick Ekow Sam, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom is urging his fellow MPs to prioritize the education of their constituents.



Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi asserts that this is a surefire way to uplift the constituents and eradicate poverty. He spoke to JoyNews after inspecting the construction of a 12-unit classroom block in partnership with support from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the Odorgonno Senior High School.



Explaining the reason behind undertaking this project, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi stated, "Odorgonno SHS has a substantial student population, and currently, their intake has been reduced due to their inability to provide classrooms. When the Headmaster informed me of this challenge, I collaborated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to facilitate the construction of this facility."



He further adds, "Some community members would prefer that their children attend a school nearby, and Odorgonno SHS is one of the best schools in Ghana. Therefore, it is crucial for me to contribute to expanding their capacity to admit more students."



Dr. Kissi is optimistic that these initiatives, including other projects within his constituency, will bolster his chances for another term in Parliament.