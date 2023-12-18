Anyaa Sowutuom NDC holds capacity-building for assembly candidates

Politics of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contributor

The Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has conducted a comprehensive orientation and capacity-building workshop for Coordinators, Assembly and Unit Committee candidates.



The initiative aimed to bolster the knowledge and skills of its members, particularly those eyeing assembly positions in the upcoming local elections.



Hosted under the auspices of the Organizational Wing, the event revolved around the theme: "Equipping Assembly Aspirants for Victory."



A former NDC Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer and a former Presiding Member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Thomas Mustapha Ashong, spearheaded the insightful workshop, drawing on his extensive experience within the political landscape.



“Even though the elections are non-partisan, the electorate knows where we all stand on local and national issues,” Mustapha Ashong said. “Therefore even though you tell them you are neutral, the electorate can tell your political affiliation. That is why you must identify the aspirations of the people and tell them the connections and networking you can use to resolve those issues”.



Mustapha Ashong's guidance and expertise proved invaluable as he navigated attendees through the intricacies of effective grassroots mobilization, community engagement strategies, and the fundamental tenets of responsible leadership.



The workshop fostered a dynamic environment for learning, encouraging active participation and the exchange of ideas among the enthusiastic attendees.



The discussions delved into crucial areas such as constituency-specific challenges, campaign tactics, and the significance of responsive governance at the local level.



In his remarks, Mr. Mustapha Ashong emphasized the importance of unity, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to the welfare of the constituency.



He reiterated his belief in inclusive governance that prioritizes the needs and aspirations of the people.



The workshop concluded on a high note, with attendees expressing newfound confidence and determination to actively engage in the upcoming electoral processes.



The event served as a springboard for aspiring leaders within the NDC Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, equipping them with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate the intricacies of local governance and community development.



The Constituency Organiser, Mr. Hakeem Asamoah said that the NDC's commitment to nurturing “capable leaders” and fostering a culture of continuous learning and development was evident throughout the workshop, setting a promising tone for the upcoming local elections.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has affirmed its readiness for the district-level elections scheduled for Tuesday, December 19.