Anyone seeking the presidency or running mate should undergo a mental fitness test – Sam George

Sam George has questioned the mental fitness and consistency of Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, pointing out that the NPP candidate seems to have forgotten his past support for Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

George mentioned that Opoku-Prempeh publicly thanked UNESCO for introducing CSE and accepted $28 million for its implementation in 2019, despite now opposing the curriculum.

George’s comments cast doubt on Opoku-Prempeh’s credibility and memory, suggesting a concerning lack of mental clarity or honesty on the issue.

