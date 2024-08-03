You are here: HomeNews2024 08 03Article 1966244

Source: 3news

Anyone seeking to take up such an office should pay the money – Cheddar on GHC100k presidential filing fee

The New Force plans to launch its policy document and unveil Bediako's running mate soon The New Force plans to launch its policy document and unveil Bediako's running mate soon

Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force, supports the GHC100,000.00 presidential filing fee announced by the Electoral Commission.

Despite criticisms that the fee might deter qualified candidates, Bediako argues that anyone aspiring to lead the country should be able to meet this financial requirement.

He obtained the necessary code to access the presidential forms soon after nominations opened.

Bediako also dismissed a survey predicting his party would only secure 1% of votes in the Ashanti Region, expressing confidence in their potential.

The New Force plans to launch its policy document and unveil Bediako's running mate soon.

