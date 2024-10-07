Apathetic voters are rising to support M4C’s Alan Kyerematen to end the NDC/NPP duopoly – VP candidate E-KOD

Politics of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Elijah Kwame Owusu Danso (E-KOD) believes apathetic voters are now energized to support the Movement for Change (M4C) in breaking the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) duopoly.



Speaking during his Central Regional tour, he noted significant enthusiasm for M4C, especially during visits to the Ashanti, Oti, and Central regions.



E-KOD emphasized that Ghanaians are ready for change and will vote for M4C leader Alan Kyerematen, whom he praised as a knowledgeable candidate committed to governance and job creation.



He urged voters to choose Kyerematen, the last candidate on the ballot, for progress.