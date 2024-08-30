You are here: HomeNews2024 08 30Article 1975382

General News of Friday, 30 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Apologize for such 'offensive' comment on stammers- Coalition of Concerned Persons with Disabilities to John Mahama

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Coalition emphasized that stammering is not a reflection of a person's honesty The Coalition emphasized that stammering is not a reflection of a person's honesty

The Coalition of Concerned Persons with Disabilities (CCPWDs) has voiced strong disapproval of recent remarks made by Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The comments in question were made during Mahama's response to a press engagement by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President of

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment