Apostle Eric Nyamekye urges peaceful elections, rejects religious division

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (COP), has called on Ghanaians to avoid turning the upcoming general election into a religious conflict.



He emphasized that the focus should be on issues aimed at improving the lives of Ghanaians, highlighting the peaceful coexistence of Christians and Muslims in the country.



Speaking at the opening of the 18th Extraordinary Council Meeting of the COP, Apostle Nyamekye stated the church's commitment to promoting peace, Graphic Online reports.



He stressed the importance of this year's election, emphasizing that no Ghanaian should lose their life for the sake of politics.



Apostle Nyamekye announced plans for the church to intensify its peace campaign, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere before, during, and after the elections. He expressed concern over the loss of lives during past elections and reiterated the church's stance against any form of violence.



Regarding the church's activities, Apostle Nyamekye highlighted its growth and outreach efforts. He mentioned an increase in membership and the church's presence in 170 countries worldwide.



He also noted the challenges faced, including illiteracy in rural areas affecting discipleship programs and youth migration due to unemployment.



In recognition of excellence and hard work, the church honored individuals in various fields during the event.



Apostle Nyamekye's message resonated with the church's core values of peace, unity, and societal transformation, reinforcing the importance of a peaceful electoral process.