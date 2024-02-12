Apostle Opoku Onyinah clarifies Facebook post amid vice presidential speculations

Politics of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral project, has provided clarification on his recent Facebook post amid growing speculation about his possible candidacy as the running mate for New Patriotic Parrty's (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December 2024 elections.



In his initial post on February 10, 2024, Apostle Onyinah reflected on his purpose and talents, emphasising the need to contribute and not allow a minority to dictate. The post sparked interpretations suggesting political undertones.



In a subsequent Facebook post on February 11, Apostle Onyinah explained that the earlier message was derived from The Church of Pentecost's 2015 theme, "Being a Good Steward of God in My Generation."



He clarified, "Last night, I was looking for a quote that touched my heart on preaching to post it. As I could not find it and stumbled on this, I posted it. It has nothing to do with what is going on. Perhaps it has come at the wrong time. Timing is important. I still 'keep my head' and place Christ first in whatever I do."



