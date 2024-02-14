Appeal Court dismisses injunction against NPP Mampong Constituency Primaries

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

The Court of Appeal has rejected an interlocutory injunction filed by 35 dissatisfied members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), aiming to halt the parliamentary primaries in the Asante Mampong constituency.



This legal development marks the latest chapter in an ongoing dispute within the NPP Mampong Constituency, stretching back to February 2022.



Initially, the parliamentary primary in Mampong faced suspension due to an injunction secured by the disgruntled party members.



The legal conflict ensued from challenges to the validity of polling station elections by dissatisfied members, triggering a year-long court battle. The High Court in Mampong ultimately dismissed the case, allowing the party to proceed with elections for electoral area coordinators and constituency executives.



However, discontent with the ruling led to a separate injunction preventing polling station executives from participating in the NPP's Presidential primaries. Despite procedural errors, the executives were able to take part in the election.



Recently, the plaintiffs, led by Kofi Sarpong, obtained a fresh injunction on January 27 against the parliamentary primaries, following an appeal on the dismissed case. On Wednesday, February 14, a three-member panel led by Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa dismissed this latest application.



Francis Opuni Kesse, counsel for the respondents, noted that the ruling clears the way for the party to organize new parliamentary elections in the constituency.



“We went to court based on an application for an interlocutory injunction against the conduct of parliamentary elections at Mampong, and so as respondents, we opposed and counsel made their respective arguments before the court, and the court held that it will better serve the party that the application be dismissed, so that application is no more, and so as it stands, the party can go ahead to organize elections.”



Emmanuel Osei Abu-Bonsra, counsel for the plaintiffs, expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling but acknowledged respect for the court's decision. He hinted at exploring other legal options, including a possible appeal to the Court of Appeal or even the Supreme Court, emphasizing that channels available for resolution have not been exhausted.