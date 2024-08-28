Appiatse residents relocate to new apartments

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Residents of Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region have begun moving into new homes as part of the community’s reconstruction scheme.



Following the inauguration of the first phase by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the government has completed 124 housing units with modern facilities.



About 70% of the beneficiaries have already relocated, with the rest urged to be patient as efforts continue to facilitate their move.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, has provided transportation to assist in the relocation process.