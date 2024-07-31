You are here: HomeNews2024 07 31Article 1965158

Source: GNA

Appointments Committee of Parliament suspends vetting of Supreme Court Nominees

Parliament's Appointments Committee has suspended the vetting of Supreme Court nominees Justice Sophia Bernasko Essah and Professor Richard Oppong due to a dispute between the NDC Minority and NPP Majority.

NDC's Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson criticized the Vice Chair for unilaterally rescheduling the vetting and failing to meet the 14-day advertisement requirement, stressing the need for transparency and proper procedure.

The Committee aims to resolve the issue through further consultations.

