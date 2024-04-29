Aquaculture graduates honored after completing intensive training

Regional News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Twenty-five trainees have successfully graduated from the National Aquaculture Centre and Commercial Farms in Amhrahia, Greater Accra Region, after completing a three-month intensive training in practical aquaculture.



The programme, fully sponsored by the government, aims to equip individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue a career in aquaculture production.



The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, announced a revision of the entry requirements for the course, now accepting a diploma from an accredited institution, regardless of the field of study.



This change is intended to broaden access to individuals interested in aquaculture production. Since the inception of the training programme, a total of 72 students, comprising 46 males and 26 females, have been trained in advanced fish farming using scientific methods.



The course covers practical areas such as water analysis, fish anatomy, nutrition, reproduction, and farm management.



Currently, five graduates from the centre are undergoing internships with

aquaculture establishments in Israel as part of an annual exchange programme.



This opportunity allows them to gain hands-on experience and apply the knowledge acquired during their studies in a real-world setting.



Acknowledging the challenges facing the aquaculture industry, such as the high cost of inputs, inadequate market for cultured fish, and disease outbreaks, the Minister emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the sector.



The Executive Director of Agritop, managers of the facility, expressed gratitude to the government and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development for their support in establishing the National Aquaculture Centre and entrusting them with the task of training future aquaculture professionals.



During the graduation ceremony, the trainees were commended for their commitment and discipline throughout the programme.



The Academic Manager, Prince Kwame Boakye, encouraged the graduates to utilize the skills and knowledge acquired to make a positive impact in their communities.



Valentine Viel emerged as the overall best trainee and was awarded a citation, plaque, and certificate in recognition of his achievement