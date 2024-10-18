Archbishop Adonteng Boateng denies involvement in Pastor Love’s arrest and conviction

General News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Archbishop Adonteng Boateng has addressed allegations regarding his involvement in the arrest and conviction of Pastor Love, a fellow clergyman.



In an interview with Kingdom FM, Adonteng clarified that while he and Pastor Love have had past conflicts, he was not involved in the case and had no knowledge of any alleged wrongdoing by Love, who was accused of deceiving a Ghanaian in Ohio.



Adonteng, who lives in Virginia, emphasized his respect for Pastor Love, recalling their history in ministry and expressing no pleasure in his colleague’s challenges, underscoring the importance of respect in the clergy.