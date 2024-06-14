Archbishop Porter Girls SHS wins maiden Trash to Treasure Art Competition

General News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School has won the Trash to Art Competition, which aimed to promote environmental protection and sustainability.



The competition, organized by the African Effectual Entrepreneurship Initiative, challenged students to create artistic masterpieces from waste materials. Ahantaman Girls SHS and St. John's School took second and third place, respectively.



The event fostered environmental awareness and showcased the talent and innovative spirit of Ghana's young minds.



The initiative aims to empower students to become champions of sustainability and the circular economy through effectual entrepreneurship.